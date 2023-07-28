PSEG Long Island activating voluntary Smart Savers Thermostat Program due to extreme heat

NEW YORK -- PSEG Long Island is activating its voluntary Smart Savers Thermostat Program because of the extreme heat.

PSEG said there are no capacity concerns now, but that the program will help reduce the load on the power system and save customers money in the long run.

Starting at 3:30 p.m. Friday, customers enrolled in the program will have their homes lowered by 3 degrees for 30 minutes, then their thermostats will be raised by 4 degrees from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

