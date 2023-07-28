Watch CBS News
Local News

PSEG Long Island activating voluntary Smart Savers Thermostat Program due to extreme heat

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

PSEG Long Island activating Smart Savers Thermostat Program
PSEG Long Island activating Smart Savers Thermostat Program 00:47

NEW YORK -- PSEG Long Island is activating its voluntary Smart Savers Thermostat Program because of the extreme heat. 

PSEG said there are no capacity concerns now, but that the program will help reduce the load on the power system and save customers money in the long run. 

Starting at 3:30 p.m. Friday, customers enrolled in the program will have their homes lowered by 3 degrees for 30 minutes, then their thermostats will be raised by 4 degrees from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. 

CLICK HERE for our Summer Safety Guide.

CLICK HERE for the latest forecast and weather alerts.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on July 28, 2023 / 12:40 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.