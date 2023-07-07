Park Slope parents launch fundraiser to save beloved music teacher Andy Laster from budget cuts

NEW YORK -- Budget cuts threaten to bounce a popular music teacher from his position at a Brooklyn elementary school, but some parents are stepping in to stop it.

The piano skills of 10-year-old Tobias Naeff have been finetuned over four years by his music teacher, Andy Laster.

"I love music class," Tobias said. "It's very fun."

But the principal at P.S. 295 in Park Slope recently announced something that is hitting a very sour note.

"My services are no longer required at this school," Laster said. "There would be no music teacher in the school and the music room with all its instruments ... The door will be locked and students won't have music."

Blame it on budget cuts.

Tobias's sister Caia is also in Laster's class.

"My heart was, like, cracking," she said.

"I hope I can stay," Laster said.

"I think our community will do everything they can," said Kelli Kathman, Tobias and Caia's mom.

Kathman is joining other parents, including Alexsa Torres, on a mission to keep Laster from leaving.

"Started a GoFundMe for Mr. Laster," Torres said. "We need to raise $70,000 ... to say if we did this, is it possible? Could he stay? Would you want to stay? And once we received all those confirmations, we moved ahead."

The larger Park Slope community is getting involved with a Friday night fundraiser at Barbès on Ninth Street near the corner of Sixth Avenue. The bar will donate 100% of the proceeds.

"We need music for P.S. 295, and we need Mr. Laster," said Torres' 9-year-old daughter, Magnolia.

She's confident they'll meet the goal and hear the music to everyone's ears that Mr. Laster's job is saved.

The parents' group set a deadline of July 14 to reach their $70,000 goal.