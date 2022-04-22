Historic P.S. 22 chorus helps CBS launch #OutGreenMe Earth Day challenge

NEW YORK -- On this Earth Day, CBS is launching a new campaign to remind us to take care of our land.

CBS2 Jessi Mitchell introduces us to the young voices at P.S. 22 in Staten Island who will inspire you to listen.

The chorus is world famous for its performances, but this Earth Day, they have special message just for you.

It's lights, cameras, action on the set of this CBS Network Earth Day campaign.

The award-winning chorus from Staten Island’s P.S. 22 is celebrating #EarthDay — and reminding everyone that together, we can protect our planet. pic.twitter.com/JJr8E752OW — CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) April 22, 2022

"I'm kind of a little nervous and kind of excited, because I'm going to be on live television," one young singer told Mitchell.

"It's given me an opportunity to show my voice to others in other parts of the world," another singer added.

The spotlight isn't new for Chorus Director Gregg Breinberg. Previous students have performed at the Oscars and a presidential inauguration, to name a few.

"We've been on a hiatus for like the last few years... So we're so thrilled to be able to bring them into something that's not only going to give them a nice experience to sing, but something that's actually going to help our planet," Breinberg told Mitchell.

This time, the song choice -- "This Land is Your Land" -- is fitting. And there's a call to action to #OutGreenMe on social media by showing your love for our Earth.

"I would like to show people how Earth is really important to us because it helps us live here. Without Earth, we're not going to be here," said one singer.

Breinberg said hearing this message from his students is undeniable.

"I hope that the children inspire the people who are watching them as much as they inspire me on a daily basis," he said. "If these kids can get together and do something special in a harmonious kind of way, we can accomplish anything as adults if we really try."

"Earth Day is a day we realize we have to protect the Earth, because if we don't protect the Earth, we're not protecting ourselves," another singer added.

Wise words to remember.