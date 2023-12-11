Elected officials, faith leaders condemn desecration of public menorah during protest in New Haven, Conn.

Public menorah desecrated by protesters in New Haven, Conn.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. -- A public menorah was desecrated Saturday during Hanukkah observances in New Haven, Conn.

New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker said it happened near the end of a protest on New Haven Green.

The mayor said someone climbed the menorah and lodged a Palestinian flag between the candle holders. He said he also got word the protesters were egged.

Elicker said none of the conduct is acceptable.

"It's OK to protest... But in New Haven, we always treat each other with mutual respect," he said during a briefing Monday.

"We will not tolerate hate in America," added Sen. Richard Blumenthal.

Other faith and community leaders were on hand for Monday's briefing in a show of solidarity against the incident.

As for the menorah, the mayor said it does not appear to be damaged.