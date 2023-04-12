Protesters converge on Rep. George Santos' office to demand he withdraw support for bill that touts AR-15

NEW YORK -- In light of recent mass shootings, pressure is again mounting on Congressman George Santos to withdraw his support for a controversial gun bill.

Among those who spoke out Wednesday was a mother who lost her son in Parkland, Florida, to a gunman using an AR-15.

Protesters packed the sidewalk outside Santos' Douglaston Office, condemning his stance on gun control. Some even confronted his staffers face to face.

The testy exchanges led to a response from the local police precinct.

"I think they are operating under their usual protocol. You know, just hide, deflect, and call the police," said Janet Jeddah of Syosset.

One of the many speakers who had a personal stake was Linda Beigel Schulman, whose son was murdered at Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School in 2018. She rattled off a long list of mass shootings, including the most recent in Louisville, Kentucky, in which the killer used an AR-15. That's the very gun Santos is now pushing through a House bill to become the national gun of the United States.

"How in the world can you even think of making that a national gun? It's beyond belief. It's just common sense," Schulman said.

Santos' Twitter page indicates he was in the district Wednesday, touring a Coast Guard station in Eaton's Neck.

He sent CBS2 a statement, writing in part, "I am deeply saddened by the tragic event that took place in Louisville and I offer my condolences. I have always been a supporter of the Second Amendment, and I remain committed to supporting policy that addresses mental health."

"We regulate cars. You have to get a license. You have to get registration. I don't hear anybody crying, oh, they are trying to take our cars away from us. And so it must be with firearms," said Nick Santora of Roslyn Heights.

A spokesperson for Santos previously argued his constituents are staunch Second Amendment supporters. Protesters that spoke to CBS2 on Wednesday said they're not among them, and their voices should be heard, too.