Police seek man accused of trying to rape woman in Prospect Park

NEW YORK -- Police are searching for a man accused of trying to rape a woman in Prospect Park.

It happened around 9:15 p.m. Monday near Dog Beach and Fallkill Falls.

Investigators say the man approached a 27-year-old woman from behind, lifted up her skirt, tried to pull down her underwear and pushed her to the ground before running off.

The victim suffered minor injuries but refused medical attention.

The Brooklyn Special Victims Squad is seeking information for the individual pictured below in regards to an Attempted Rape that occurred on Monday, 06/19/2023 at 9:15PM in the vicinity of Prospect Park. If you have any information call 718-230-4421. pic.twitter.com/5Z8pItC8br — NYPD 78th Precinct (@NYPD78Pct) June 22, 2023

Police released a sketch of the suspect.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.