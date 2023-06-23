Watch CBS News
Police seek man accused of trying to rape woman in Prospect Park

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Police are searching for a man accused of trying to rape a woman in Prospect Park.

It happened around 9:15 p.m. Monday near Dog Beach and Fallkill Falls.

Investigators say the man approached a 27-year-old woman from behind, lifted up her skirt, tried to pull down her underwear and pushed her to the ground before running off.

The victim suffered minor injuries but refused medical attention.

Police released a sketch of the suspect.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.    

