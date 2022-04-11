Palm Sunday procession in Brooklyn marks beginning of Holy Week
NEW YORK -- A Palm Sunday procession in Brooklyn marked the beginning of Holy Week.
Bishop Robert Brennan blessed palms before leading the faithful in procession from Grand Army Plaza to Prospect Heights.
The event commemorates the triumphant entrance of Jesus into Jerusalem, where he was greeted by crowds waving palms.
Palms are recognized as a symbol of victory and peace.
