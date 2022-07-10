Police: Pedestrian struck by 2 drivers in deadly Brooklyn hit-and-run
NEW YORK -- The NYPD is investigating a deadly hit-and-run involving two cars in Prospect Heights.
It happened around 2:15 a.m. Sunday at Dean Street and Washington Avenue.
Police say a driver hit a 61-year-old pedestrian who tried to cross Washington Avenue, then took off.
A second driver then hit the man as he was lying in the road and also left the scene.
The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
No arrests have been made at this time.
