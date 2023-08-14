Prosecutors: Michael Manis, 71, killed his wife, staged a robbery in New Jersey to cover it up

HACKENSACK, N.J. - Michael Manis of Hasbrouck Heights faces murder charges in the death of his wife and attempting to cover it up, prosecutors said.

According to the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office, Manis, 71, called 911 Saturday afternoon, claiming he had just arrived home and found his wife dead.

Prosecutors said that an ensuing investigation revealed that Manis allegedly killed his wife Friday, and staged a robbery at his home to cover it up.

Manis faces several charges, including first-degree murder, second-degree disturbing/desecrating human remains, third-degree hindering the apprehension of oneself, and fourth-degree false report to law enforcement.

CBS New York's Nick Caloway will have more on this story Monday night at 5 p.m.