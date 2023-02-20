Prosecutors: Linden father kills wife, 2 children in apparent murder-suicide

LINDEN, N.J. -- A New Jersey man allegedly killed his wife and two children before fatally shooting himself, prosecutors say.

Linden police conducted a welfare check around 9:30 a.m. Sunday at the family's home on Chatham Place.

Officers found the suspect, 41-year-old Krzysztof Nieroda, dead of a self-inflicted gunshot.

His wife, 41-year-old Justyna Nieroda, and daughter, 13-year-old Natalie Nieroda, were pronounced dead at the scene. Their son, 14-year-old Sebastian Nierod, died at the hospital.

The Union County Prosecutor's Office says Krzysztof Nieroda called a family member to say he shot his wife and kids before shooting himself.

He was found with a gun in his hands, prosecutors say.

Neighbors said the husband was a quiet man, an electrician, and the wife was a hair stylist who worked out of the home. They said she was always friendly while walking their dog.

"She was always so nice, nice smile on her face every time. Never would think something was wrong," neighbor Omar Catalbas told CBS2 on Sunday. "When her daughter was younger, her daughter would walk a fake dog, a little doggy, imitating her mom and stuff. Really cute."

On Sunday evening, classmates of the children placed candles and balloons outside the home.

"I feel terrible today, because I saw that kids since they born," neighbor Digna Alvarez said. "I never saw any fight in this house. It was very nice people. Family, very together family. They went in snow all the time together, playing in the snow, riding bicycles together."

Gov. Phil Murphy said he is "closely monitoring the horrific shooting" and his office will support Linden however possible as the city mourns.

"In tragedies of this magnitude, there are no words that can heal, nor explanations that can serve to make sense of them to the public. Our thoughts go out to the family and friends of these victims and to the Linden community as a whole in the wake of this horrible event," Union County Prosecutor William Daniel said in a statement Monday.

"It is difficult to find the words to describe the impact a tragedy like this has on our community, particularly for the families, our children and first responders," Police Chief David Hart added. "We are not alone in our grief; each of us has a shared responsibility to be there for our loved ones as we mourn the loss of our friends and neighbors. If you or someone you know may be suffering, please don't hesitate to ask for help before a crisis occurs."