Prosecutors: Cyril Lloyd of Carteret murdered his grandmother Juanita Quinones

Carteret man arrested in connection with death of grandmother

CARTERET, N.J. - A man from Carteret is under arrest in connection with the killing of his grandmother.

Carteret police responded to a 911 call Monday evening of a person who appeared to be covered in blood.

They found Cyril Lloyd, 26. near Taylor Avenue and brought him home.

When authorities went inside, they found his grandmother Juanita Quinones unresponsive and appearing to have multiple head wounds.

Quinones, 77, was pronounced dead at the scene.

"I couldn't believe it," Carteret resident Zoila Valle said. "That's horrible. You know, they didn't bother anybody. They kept to themselves."

Lloyd now faces charges including and unlawful possession of a weapon.