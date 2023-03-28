Watch CBS News
Local News

Program at N.J. school allows Afghan girls to join English classes virtually

By Christine Sloan

/ CBS New York

N.J. program allows Afghan girls to virtually join English classes
N.J. program allows Afghan girls to virtually join English classes 02:59

PRINCETON, N.J. -- The Taliban took over Afghanistan in 2021 and in the process took away the rights of women and banning girls from receiving an education.

But a program in New Jersey is allowing Afghan girls to be a part of a class even if thousands of miles away.

In a classroom at the Hun School of Princeton, Dr. Seth Holm teaches virtual English classes to Afghan girls and young women.

Most are in Afghanistan. Some join in virtually by candlelight from a country where girls are forbidden to get an education.

"They're so hungry for learning," Holm said. "They almost don't understand what I say when I ask, 'Is this putting you at risk?' Because they tell me, 'We're always at risk.'"

CBS2's Christine Sloan spoke to them in Farsi -- their language and her native tongue -- but they're eager to practice English.

"After meeting Dr. Holm and the other girls in the class, I started, you know, getting hope," one of the young Afghan women said.

Their faces were hidden on CBS2 to protect them.

The program is the brainchild of a 21-year-old, who escaped Afghanistan after the Taliban took over.

"It was a really scary day," Zahra said.

Now in college, Zahra came to the Hun School on a post-graduate scholarship. She sends the young women internet bundles for the virtual classes started nearly a year ago.

"Now they have this community, and a little bit of hope," Zahra said.

"At first, I thought that I am alone and a girl who cannot get education. Then I met a lot of girls," one young woman said. "Most of the girls are committed to follow their dream. My dream is just to go to school."

"We did leave a very powerful legacy there, and these girls and young women in this class are a huge part of that legacy," Holm said.

It's an American legacy Zahra says makes a bright future possible for them.

Holm teaches the class on Thursday nights, but the program is expanding, with young women in Afghanistan teaching girls virtually, as well.

The Afghan girls' financial assistance fund helped Zahra come to the Hun School and continues to provide help to other Afghan girls and young women.  

Christine Sloan
christine-sloan-small-2023.png

Christine Sloan is an Emmy Award-winning reporter, who covers New Jersey for CBS 2 New York. Sloan re-joined the station in January 2023. She also worked at CBS 2 New York from 2004 to 2016.

First published on March 28, 2023 / 6:36 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.