More than 100 people in custody after pro-Palestinian rally blocks Holland Tunnel, Brooklyn & Manhattan bridges, police say

By Jessica Moore

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Pro-Palestinian demonstrators shut down three of Manhattan's key entry points during the morning rush Monday -- the Holland TunnelBrooklyn Bridge and Manhattan Bridge.

All three roadways have since reopened after police say more than 100 people were taken into custody. They say the protests were mostly peaceful but caused major disruptions for drivers.

CBS New York's Jessica Moore reported from the Manhattan Bridge, where several of the demonstrators were chained together with ramming devices, and officers had to use a saw to separate them.

Many said they feel Americans have forgotten about the people left behind in Gaza, and they plan to escalate their protests until there is a complete cease-fire. Sunday marked three months since Hamas attacked Israel, and Israel invaded Gaza in retaliation. 

"What do you think when you see people waving Israeli flags out here?" Moore asked one demonstrator.

"I'm from Israel, but I'm anti-Zionist," the person replied. 

The Port Authority Police Department said protesters blocked the outbound lanes of the Holland Tunnel around 9:30 a.m., resulting in 120 arrests. The NYPD also responded to both the Brooklyn and Manhattan bridges and took several people into custody. 

Video taken near the tunnel showed dozens people sitting down in the roadway, as officers set up metal barriers around them.

Another video showed a similar scene at the Brooklyn Bridge, where about the same number sat in the street there. Video also showed three lanes of traffic at a standstill on the Manhattan Bridge.

Police warned drivers to expect residual delays in the areas around the tunnel and bridges, as well as the Williamsburg Bridge.

First published on January 8, 2024 / 10:01 AM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

