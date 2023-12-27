Watch CBS News
Pro-Palestinian demonstrators block traffic on Van Wyck Expressway near JFK Airport

By Jesse Zanger

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK - Protesters blocked a ramp on the Van Wyck Expressway Wednesday leading to John F. Kennedy International Airport near Terminal Four. 

It happened at around 11:30 a.am. 

Demonstrators stopped in front of traffic holding signs in support of Palestinians related to the Israel-Hamas war

Police were on the scene bringing some of those people into custody. Video showed them being led onto a bus. The Port Authority said 26 arrests were made for disorderly conduct and impeding vehicular traffic. 

Some travelers had to get out their cars with their suitcases to try to walk around the protesters to get to the airport. 

The road reopened after the disruption. 

First published on December 27, 2023 / 1:10 PM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

