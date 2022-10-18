Watch CBS News
Local News

Princeton University undergraduate student Misrach Ewunetie reported missing

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Princeton University student reported missing
Princeton University student reported missing 00:21

PRINCETON, N.J. -- The Princeton University Department of Public Safety is searching for an undergraduate student who was reported missing. 

Misrach Ewunetie was last seen at around 3 a.m. Monday near Scully Hall on the southeastern section of campus.

According to the university, Ewunetie is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs approximately 130 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information on Ewunetie's whereabouts should contact Princeton's department of public safety at 609-258-1000.  

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on October 17, 2022 / 11:31 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.