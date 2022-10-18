Princeton University undergraduate student Misrach Ewunetie reported missing
PRINCETON, N.J. -- The Princeton University Department of Public Safety is searching for an undergraduate student who was reported missing.
Misrach Ewunetie was last seen at around 3 a.m. Monday near Scully Hall on the southeastern section of campus.
According to the university, Ewunetie is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs approximately 130 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair.
Anyone with information on Ewunetie's whereabouts should contact Princeton's department of public safety at 609-258-1000.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.