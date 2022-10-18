Princeton University undergraduate student Misrach Ewunetie reported missing

PRINCETON, N.J. -- The Princeton University Department of Public Safety is searching for an undergraduate student who was reported missing.

Misrach Ewunetie was last seen at around 3 a.m. Monday near Scully Hall on the southeastern section of campus.

Anyone with information on Ewunetie's whereabouts should contact the Department of Public Safety at (609) 258-1000.

According to the university, Ewunetie is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs approximately 130 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information on Ewunetie's whereabouts should contact Princeton's department of public safety at 609-258-1000.