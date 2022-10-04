Watch CBS News
Princess Anne rides Staten Island Ferry while in New York City for fundraiser gala

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Princess Anne returned to royal duties with a trip to New York City on Tuesday, less than a month after the death of her mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

The city's Department of Transportation tweeted a photo of the Princess Royal riding the Staten Island Ferry with DOT Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez.

The princess is in town for a fundraiser gala.

First published on October 4, 2022 / 7:56 PM

