Princess Anne rides Staten Island Ferry while in New York City for fundraiser gala
NEW YORK -- Princess Anne returned to royal duties with a trip to New York City on Tuesday, less than a month after the death of her mother, Queen Elizabeth II.
The city's Department of Transportation tweeted a photo of the Princess Royal riding the Staten Island Ferry with DOT Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez.
The princess is in town for a fundraiser gala.
