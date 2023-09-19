Prince William visits FDNY Ten House fire station near World Trade Center
NEW YORK -- Some of New York's bravest got a royal visitor Tuesday.
Prince William visited the Ten House fire station near the World Trade Center.
The prince met with new recruits and veteran firefighters as they talked about their experiences.
The stop was part of his two-day trip to the city.
He also attended the Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit and met with world leaders at the United Nations.
