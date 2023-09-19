Watch CBS News
Prince William visits FDNY Ten House fire station near World Trade Center

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Prince William visits firefighters during 2-day visit to New York City
NEW YORK -- Some of New York's bravest got a royal visitor Tuesday.

Prince William visited the Ten House fire station near the World Trade Center.

The prince met with new recruits and veteran firefighters as they talked about their experiences.

The stop was part of his two-day trip to the city.

He also attended the Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit and met with world leaders at the United Nations.

CBS New York Team
First published on September 19, 2023 / 6:43 PM

