President Joe Biden visits Syracuse, home of Micron's future manufacturing plant
SYRACUSE, N.Y. -- President Joe Biden is set to visit Upstate New York on Thursday.
He will be joined by Gov. Kathy Hochul in Syracuse, where they will highlight a plan by chip-maker Micron to invest billions of dollars to build a manufacturing plant there.
The event gets underway at 3 p.m. at the SRC Arena and Events Center.
