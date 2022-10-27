Watch CBS News
Local News

President Joe Biden visits Syracuse, home of Micron's future manufacturing plant

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

President Biden to visit upstate New York
President Biden to visit upstate New York 00:16

SYRACUSE, N.Y. -- President Joe Biden is set to visit Upstate New York on Thursday. 

He will be joined by Gov. Kathy Hochul in Syracuse, where they will highlight a plan by chip-maker Micron to invest billions of dollars to build a manufacturing plant there

The event gets underway at 3 p.m. at the SRC Arena and Events Center. 

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on October 27, 2022 / 7:06 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.