President Joe Biden to visit New York and New Jersey on Thursday

NEW YORK -- President Joe Biden will be in New York and New Jersey on Thursday.

The White House announced Tuesday afternoon that the president will visit IBM's facility in Poughkeepsie in Dutchess County to talk about creating jobs in the Hudson Valley.

Mr. Biden will also attend a reception in Manhattan for the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee.

He will also stop in Red Bank, New Jersey, for a reception for the Democratic National Committee.