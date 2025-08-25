President Trump calls Roger Clemens' omission from Baseball Hall of Fame "stupidity"

President Donald Trump posted over the weekend that former Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees pitcher Roger Clemens should be added to the National Baseball Hall of Fame immediately.

Mr. Trump posted on his Truth Social account that he played golf Saturday with Clemens and his son Kacy. After listing a number of stats from Clemens' career, Mr. Trump wrote that "he should in in the Baseball Hall of Fame, NOW!"

In 2022, Clemens received 65.2% of the vote, falling short of the required 75% needed to be inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York. That was his final year of eligibility.

Why isn't Roger Clemens in the Hall of Fame?

The legendary pitcher, known for his nickname "The Rocket," put up numbers throughout his career that made him worthy of induction. But he was ultimately penalized by voters for alleged ties to performance enhancing drugs.

Clemens' former trainer Brian McNamee said he repeatedly injected the pitcher with steroids and human growth hormones throughout his career. In 2008, Clemens testified before Congress, denying that he ever took performance enhancing drugs.

Following the testimony, Clemens was charged with two counts of perjury, three counts of making false statements and one count of obstructing Congress. Following a 10-week trial, Clemens was acquitted on all charges.

"He never tested positive, and Roger, from the very beginning, totally denies it," Mr. Trump wrote. "He was just as great before those erroneous charges were leveled at him. That rumor has gone on for years, and there has been no evidence whatsoever that he was a 'druggie.'"

Clemens responded to the post on X, the social media platform previously known as Twitter.

"I appreciate the love!" Clemens wrote. "DT knows more than anyone the fake news that's out there. Everyone has their agendas… I played the game to change my family's direction generationally and to WIN!"

President Trump on Roger Clemens

Mr. Trump led a push earlier this year to honor Pete Rose, who was banned from MLB and the Hall of Fame for betting on sports. In May, MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred announced that Rose, who died in 2024, would be reinstated as would "Shoeless" Joe Jackson.

In his weekend post, Mr. Trump said a similar decision should be made for Clemens while he is still alive.

"This is going to be like Pete Rose where, after over 4,000 Hits, they wouldn't put him in the Hall of Fame until I spoke to the Commissioner, and he promised to do so, but it was essentially a promise not kept because he only 'opened it up' when Pete died and, even then, he said that Pete Rose only got into the mix because of DEATH," Mr. Trump wrote. "We are not going to let that happen in the case of Roger Clemens. 354 Wins – Put him in NOW. He and his great family should not be forced to endure this 'stupidity' any longer!"

Roger Clemens career stats

Clemens started his career with the Red Sox in 1984 and pitched his first 13 seasons in Boston before leaving for the Toronto Blue Jays.

After two years in Toronto, Clemens joined the Yankees in 1999 and spent five years in The Bronx. Clemens spent three years with the Houston Astros before returning to pitch the final year of his career with the Yankees in 2007.

Over 24 seasons, Clemens made 11 All-Star teams. He also won the Cy Young Award seven times and took home the 1986 American League MVP as he led the Red Sox to a World Series appearance. He won World Series titles with the Yankees in 1999 and 2000.

Clemens has the third-most strikeouts in Major League Baseball history with 4,672 and is ninth in wins with 354.