President Biden to visit New York City to tout funding for Hudson River tunnel project

NEW YORK -- President Joe Biden will visit New York City next week to talk about a major infrastructure project.

Mr. Biden is expected to address how funding from the bipartisan infrastructure law will help the Hudson River tunnel project.

Specifically, the president is likely to say how it will help improve reliability for the 200,000 passenger trips per weekday on Amtrak and NJ Transit.

The president's visit is set for Tuesday, Jan. 31.