President Biden arrives for events in New York and New Jersey

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

President Biden visits Tri-State
POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. -- President Joe Biden is visiting New York and New Jersey on Thursday. 

Mr. Biden's first stop is to IBM's campus in Poughkeepsie, where he'll speak on an effort to create jobs in the Hudson Valley.

Then, the president is expected to meet with New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy and attend a Democratic National Committee reception in Red Bank

The president will attend another fundraising event Thursday night in New York City

First published on October 6, 2022 / 12:35 PM

