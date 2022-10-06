President Biden arrives for events in New York and New Jersey

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. -- President Joe Biden is visiting New York and New Jersey on Thursday.

Mr. Biden's first stop is to IBM's campus in Poughkeepsie, where he'll speak on an effort to create jobs in the Hudson Valley.

You can stream the president's remarks live at 2 p.m. on CBS News New York.

Then, the president is expected to meet with New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy and attend a Democratic National Committee reception in Red Bank.

The president will attend another fundraising event Thursday night in New York City.