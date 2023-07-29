Watch CBS News
Local News

"Preppy Killer" Robert Chambers released from prison after 15-year sentence in drug, assault case

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

"Preppy Killer" Robert Chambers released from prison
"Preppy Killer" Robert Chambers released from prison 00:29

NEW YORK -- Robert Chambers, the man known as "The Preppy Killer" for the murder of Jennifer Levin in Central Park in 1986, is a free man once again. 

Chambers was released from prison after serving time in a separate drug and assault case. 

Chambers was behind bars for 15 years and is on parole until 2028. 

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on July 29, 2023 / 9:30 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.