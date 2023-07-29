"Preppy Killer" Robert Chambers released from prison after 15-year sentence in drug, assault case
NEW YORK -- Robert Chambers, the man known as "The Preppy Killer" for the murder of Jennifer Levin in Central Park in 1986, is a free man once again.
Chambers was released from prison after serving time in a separate drug and assault case.
Chambers was behind bars for 15 years and is on parole until 2028.
