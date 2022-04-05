Caught on video: Pregnant woman's purse stolen on Queens sidewalk

NEW YORK -- Police are searching for a man seen on video robbing a pregnant woman last month in Queens.

The 26-year-old victim suffered abdominal pain and cuts on her hands after being tossed to the ground.

It happened back on March 9 near 131st Street and Liberty Avenue in South Richmond Hill.

Surveillance video shows the suspect rip the woman's purse off and run away.

She was taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

Anyone with information about her attacker is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.