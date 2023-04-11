Watch CBS News
Pregnant woman, 2 others injured at Passover carnival when inflatable ride gets blown over

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Three hurt at carnival when inflatable ride blows over
Three hurt at carnival when inflatable ride blows over 00:19

LAKEWOOD, N.J. -- Three people were injured Monday after an inflatable rock-climbing wall was blown over by the wind. 

It happened at a Passover carnival in Lakewood, New Jersey

A pregnant woman was injured and complained of abdominal pain. 

Two other adults were knocked unconscious and taken to Jersey Shore Medical Center. 

CBS New York Team
The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on April 10, 2023 / 11:44 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

