Pregnant woman, 2 others injured at Passover carnival when inflatable ride gets blown over

Three hurt at carnival when inflatable ride blows over

LAKEWOOD, N.J. -- Three people were injured Monday after an inflatable rock-climbing wall was blown over by the wind.

It happened at a Passover carnival in Lakewood, New Jersey.

A pregnant woman was injured and complained of abdominal pain.

Two other adults were knocked unconscious and taken to Jersey Shore Medical Center.