Pregnant woman, 2 others injured at Passover carnival when inflatable ride gets blown over
LAKEWOOD, N.J. -- Three people were injured Monday after an inflatable rock-climbing wall was blown over by the wind.
It happened at a Passover carnival in Lakewood, New Jersey.
A pregnant woman was injured and complained of abdominal pain.
Two other adults were knocked unconscious and taken to Jersey Shore Medical Center.
