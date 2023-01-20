Practicing yoga with puppies this weekend in NYC
NEW YORK -- January is almost over, but it's not too late to start that fitness resolution you set for the New Year.
If you need even more of a motivator, we're learning about one workout involving puppies.
New York City based fitness instructor Whitney Berger is teaming up with the nonprofit Best Friends Animal Society for a Take a Paws yoga class.
Watch their full interview above for more.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.