Practicing yoga with puppies this weekend in NYC

NEW YORK -- January is almost over, but it's not too late to start that fitness resolution you set for the New Year.

If you need even more of a motivator, we're learning about one workout involving puppies.

New York City based fitness instructor Whitney Berger is teaming up with the nonprofit Best Friends Animal Society for a Take a Paws yoga class.

