Practicing yoga with puppies this weekend in NYC

NEW YORK -- January is almost over, but it's not too late to start that fitness resolution you set for the New Year. 

If you need even more of a motivator, we're learning about one workout involving puppies.

New York City based fitness instructor Whitney Berger is teaming up with the nonprofit Best Friends Animal Society for a Take a Paws yoga class. 

First published on January 20, 2023 / 10:42 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

