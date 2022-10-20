Watch CBS News
Local News

No jackpot winners in $508 million Powerball drawing; smaller prizes won in Tri-State Area

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Powerball jackpot grows to $550M for Saturday's drawing
Powerball jackpot grows to $550M for Saturday's drawing 00:28

NEW YORK -- No one won the big prize in Wednesday night's $508 million Powerball drawing, but a few local people got a piece of the jackpot.

Lottery officials say three people in New York won $50,000.

In New Jersey, a $2 million ticket was sold in Union County and a $1 million ticket was sold in Middlesex County.

Not to worry, the jackpot is still growing. Saturday's jackpot will be worth at least $550 million.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on October 20, 2022 / 7:16 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.