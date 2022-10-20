No jackpot winners in $508 million Powerball drawing; smaller prizes won in Tri-State Area

NEW YORK -- No one won the big prize in Wednesday night's $508 million Powerball drawing, but a few local people got a piece of the jackpot.

Lottery officials say three people in New York won $50,000.

In New Jersey, a $2 million ticket was sold in Union County and a $1 million ticket was sold in Middlesex County.

Not to worry, the jackpot is still growing. Saturday's jackpot will be worth at least $550 million.