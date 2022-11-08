Powerball ticket purchased in New York wins $100,000
NEW YORK -- A Powerball ticket worth $100,000 was purchased in New York along with 22 third-prize tickets worth $50,000 each, the New York Lottery said Tuesday.
The winning numbers in the Nov. 7 drawing are 10-33-41-47-56, Powerball 10.
The winning tickets matched four numbers and the Powerball. They were purchased at:
- Mick's Deli in Otisville - Power Play winner of $100,000
- Stewart's Shops in Clifton Park
- Omsharda in Queens Village
- Bono's Deli in Manhattan
- Meadow Trading in Fresh Meadows
- Stewart's Shops in Cobleskill
- BJ's Wholesale Club in College Point
- East Islip Card & Gift in East Islip
- Kwik Fill store in Cheektowaga
- Stop & Shop in White Plains
- A & S Mini-Mart in Mahopac
- Kings Motor Super Pumper in Hauppauge
- 7-Eleven in Buffalo
- TU Bohio Grocery in Brooklyn
- Stop 1 Deli in Ozone Park
- Route 24 Deli in East Meadow
- 7-Eleven in Nanuet
- Lucky Choice Convenience in Manhattan
- Sam's Card and Gift Shop on 3rd Avenue in Manhattan
- Stop & Shop in Frankin Square
- 7-Eleven in Rockville Centre
- Lex Grocery in Manhattan
- 7-Eleven in Buffalo
- Smokes 4 Less in Newburgh
Players can check tickets on the New York Lottery app.
A ticket sold in California matched all six numbers for the world-record $2.04 billion jackpot. The odds of winning it all are 1 in 292.2 million.
Nearly two dozen tickets came close to the grand prize. According to Powerball, 22 tickets won $1 million by matching five numbers but not the Powerball. Three people in New Jersey won a $1 million prize. In Florida, one ticket won an extra $1 million because the player bought the Power Play option.
Ticketholders were stunned Monday night when the drawing was delayed. Lottery officials said Minnesota, one of the 48 participating states, had a glitch in its sale verification system. The drawing was pushed back to Tuesday morning.
The Powerball jackpot has been reset to $20 million.
