Powerball ticket purchased in New York wins $100,000

NEW YORK -- A Powerball ticket worth $100,000 was purchased in New York along with 22 third-prize tickets worth $50,000 each, the New York Lottery said Tuesday.

The winning numbers in the Nov. 7 drawing are 10-33-41-47-56, Powerball 10.

The winning tickets matched four numbers and the Powerball. They were purchased at:

Mick's Deli in Otisville - Power Play winner of $100,000

Stewart's Shops in Clifton Park

Omsharda in Queens Village

Bono's Deli in Manhattan

Meadow Trading in Fresh Meadows

Stewart's Shops in Cobleskill

BJ's Wholesale Club in College Point

East Islip Card & Gift in East Islip

Kwik Fill store in Cheektowaga

Stop & Shop in White Plains

A & S Mini-Mart in Mahopac

Kings Motor Super Pumper in Hauppauge

7-Eleven in Buffalo

TU Bohio Grocery in Brooklyn

Stop 1 Deli in Ozone Park

Route 24 Deli in East Meadow

7-Eleven in Nanuet

Lucky Choice Convenience in Manhattan

Sam's Card and Gift Shop on 3rd Avenue in Manhattan

Stop & Shop in Frankin Square

7-Eleven in Rockville Centre

Lex Grocery in Manhattan

7-Eleven in Buffalo

Smokes 4 Less in Newburgh

Players can check tickets on the New York Lottery app.

A ticket sold in California matched all six numbers for the world-record $2.04 billion jackpot. The odds of winning it all are 1 in 292.2 million.

Nearly two dozen tickets came close to the grand prize. According to Powerball, 22 tickets won $1 million by matching five numbers but not the Powerball. Three people in New Jersey won a $1 million prize. In Florida, one ticket won an extra $1 million because the player bought the Power Play option.

Ticketholders were stunned Monday night when the drawing was delayed. Lottery officials said Minnesota, one of the 48 participating states, had a glitch in its sale verification system. The drawing was pushed back to Tuesday morning.

The Powerball jackpot has been reset to $20 million.