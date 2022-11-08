Watch CBS News
Local News

Powerball ticket purchased in New York wins $100,000

By Natalie Duddridge, CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Powerball numbers announced following overnight delay
Powerball numbers announced following overnight delay 02:51

NEW YORK -- A Powerball ticket worth $100,000 was purchased in New York along with 22 third-prize tickets worth $50,000 each, the New York Lottery said Tuesday. 

The winning numbers in the Nov. 7 drawing are 10-33-41-47-56, Powerball 10

The winning tickets matched four numbers and the Powerball. They were purchased at:

  • Mick's Deli in Otisville - Power Play winner of $100,000 
  • Stewart's Shops in Clifton Park  
  • Omsharda in Queens Village 
  • Bono's Deli in Manhattan 
  • Meadow Trading in Fresh Meadows  
  • Stewart's Shops in Cobleskill 
  • BJ's Wholesale Club in College Point 
  • East Islip Card & Gift in East Islip 
  • Kwik Fill store in Cheektowaga 
  • Stop & Shop in White Plains  
  • A & S Mini-Mart in Mahopac
  • Kings Motor Super Pumper in Hauppauge
  • 7-Eleven in Buffalo 
  • TU Bohio Grocery in Brooklyn
  • Stop 1 Deli in Ozone Park 
  • Route 24 Deli in East Meadow
  • 7-Eleven in Nanuet
  • Lucky Choice Convenience in Manhattan
  • Sam's Card and Gift Shop on 3rd Avenue in Manhattan
  • Stop & Shop in Frankin Square
  • 7-Eleven in Rockville Centre
  • Lex Grocery in Manhattan
  • 7-Eleven in Buffalo
  • Smokes 4 Less in Newburgh

Players can check tickets on the New York Lottery app. 

A ticket sold in California matched all six numbers for the world-record $2.04 billion jackpot. The odds of winning it all are 1 in 292.2 million.

Nearly two dozen tickets came close to the grand prize. According to Powerball, 22 tickets won $1 million by matching five numbers but not the Powerball. Three people in New Jersey won a $1 million prize. In Florida, one ticket won an extra $1 million because the player bought the Power Play option.

Ticketholders were stunned Monday night when the drawing was delayed. Lottery officials said Minnesota, one of the 48 participating states, had a glitch in its sale verification system. The drawing was pushed back to Tuesday morning. 

The Powerball jackpot has been reset to $20 million.

Natalie Duddridge
natalie-duddridge-small-2020.png

Natalie Duddridge is an award-winning journalist. She joined CBS2 News as a reporter in February 2018.

First published on November 8, 2022 / 2:55 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.