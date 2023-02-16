Power outage reported at Terminal 1 of JFK Airport
NEW YORK -- A power outage was reported Thursday morning at Terminal 1 of John F. Kennedy International Airport.
Sources say the outage follows a fire in a non-public area of Terminal 1 last night that caused some damage to electrical equipment.
Sources said the terminal was out of service and that flights were being moved to other terminals.
Travelers should check with their airlines for the latest flight status.
It's unclear how many flights were impacted.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.