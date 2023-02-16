Power outage reported at Terminal 1 of JFK Airport

NEW YORK -- A power outage was reported Thursday morning at Terminal 1 of John F. Kennedy International Airport.

Sources say the outage follows a fire in a non-public area of Terminal 1 last night that caused some damage to electrical equipment.

Sources said the terminal was out of service and that flights were being moved to other terminals.

Due to power disruption at Terminal 1, some flights may be arriving and departing from different terminals. Travelers are urged to check with their carriers for flight status. — John F. Kennedy Airport (@JFKairport) February 16, 2023

Travelers should check with their airlines for the latest flight status.

It's unclear how many flights were impacted.