Power outage reported at Terminal 1 of JFK Airport

By CBS New York Team

NEW YORK -- A power outage was reported Thursday morning at Terminal 1 of John F. Kennedy International Airport.

Sources say the outage follows a fire in a non-public area of Terminal 1 last night that caused some damage to electrical equipment. 

Sources said the terminal was out of service and that flights were being moved to other terminals. 

Travelers should check with their airlines for the latest flight status. 

It's unclear how many flights were impacted.

First published on February 16, 2023 / 1:03 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

