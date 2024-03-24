Potential measles exposure warning issued on Long Island

NEW YORK -- Officials on Long Island are warning of potential measles exposure.

The Nassau County Health Department had previously confirmed a case of the measles in an unvaccinated child.

However, there could be potential exposure for anyone who visited the Cohen Children's Medical Center emergency department waiting room and treatment area in New Hyde Park.

The dates of concern are from 6:45 p.m. on March 20 to 3:30 p.m. on March 21.

Cohen Children's Medical Center is contacting patients who visited and says it has has identified patients who are of high risk.

Symptoms of the measles include fever, cough, a runny nose, and a rash.