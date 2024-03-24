Watch CBS News
Local News

Potential measles exposure warning issued on Long Island

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Potential measles exposure warning issued on Long Island
Potential measles exposure warning issued on Long Island 00:41

NEW YORK -- Officials on Long Island are warning of potential measles exposure.

The Nassau County Health Department had previously confirmed a case of the measles in an unvaccinated child.

However, there could be potential exposure for anyone who visited the Cohen Children's Medical Center emergency department waiting room and treatment area in New Hyde Park.

The dates of concern are from 6:45 p.m. on March 20 to 3:30 p.m. on March 21.

Cohen Children's Medical Center is contacting patients who visited and says it has has identified patients who are of high risk.

Symptoms of the measles include fever, cough, a runny nose, and a rash.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on March 24, 2024 / 7:27 PM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.