Two people attacked by possibly rabid coyote in North Salem

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NORTH SALEM, N.Y. -- There's a warning in Westchester County about a possible rabid coyote. 

Police said two people were attacked Thursday on Turkey Hill Road in North Salem. One of them was taken to the hospital for treatment after ending up with a puncture wound to the leg. 

Police believe the coyote may have rabies because the animal reportedly attacked the tires of a car when someone stopped to help. Attacking inanimate objects is a sign of rabies. 

After the attack, police searched but couldn't find the animal. 

Residents in the area are urged to be on the lookout. 

CBS New York Team
The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on November 18, 2022 / 12:28 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

