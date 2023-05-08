Watch CBS News
Possible meteorite hits home in Hopewell Township, N.J.

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP, N.J. - A metallic object believed to be a meteorite struck the roof a home in Hopewell Township Monday. 

Hopewell Township Police say it went through the roof of the ranch-style home on Old Washington Crossing Pennington Road and dented its hardwood floor. 

Police said people were in the home at the time, but no one was hurt. 

meteorite-mid-range.jpg
Hopewell Township Police say it went through the roof of the ranch-style home and dented its hardwood floor.  Hopewell Township Police Department

The object is approximately 4" x 6" and appears to be metallic. 

Police contacted several other agencies to help figure out more information about the object. 

If the object is confirmed to be a meteorite, it may be part of the Eta Aquariids meteor shower, police said.  

The investigation is ongoing.   

First published on May 8, 2023 / 5:19 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

