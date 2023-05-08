Possible meteorite hits home in Hopewell Township, N.J.

First Alert Weather: Enjoy while it lasts

HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP, N.J. - A metallic object believed to be a meteorite struck the roof a home in Hopewell Township Monday.

Hopewell Township Police say it went through the roof of the ranch-style home on Old Washington Crossing Pennington Road and dented its hardwood floor.

Police said people were in the home at the time, but no one was hurt.

The object is approximately 4" x 6" and appears to be metallic.

Police contacted several other agencies to help figure out more information about the object.

If the object is confirmed to be a meteorite, it may be part of the Eta Aquariids meteor shower, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.