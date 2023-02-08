Car goes into water in Port Washington
PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y. - Chopper 2 was over the scene of a car that went into the water in Port Washington Wednesday.
It happened around 3:30 p.m. at Hempstead Harbor.
There was no immediate word on how the car went into the water, but the location is near a boat ramp.
Numerous first responder boats and personnel were at the scene, conducting a pattern search to find the vehicle.
So far there's no word as to whether or not anyone was in the vehicle.
