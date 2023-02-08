Watch CBS News
Car goes into water in Port Washington

Car crashes into Long Island Sound in Port Washington
PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y. - Chopper 2 was over the scene of a car that went into the water in Port Washington Wednesday. 

It happened around 3:30 p.m. at Hempstead Harbor. 

There was no immediate word on how the car went into the water, but the location is near a boat ramp. 

Numerous first responder boats and personnel were at the scene, conducting a pattern search to find the vehicle. 

So far there's no word as to whether or not anyone was in the vehicle. 

First published on February 8, 2023 / 5:30 PM

