Tolls increase $1 this weekend for Port Authority crossings between New York and New Jersey

NEW YORK -- Higher tolls go into effect this weekend for drivers commuting between New York City and New Jersey.

The increase impacts Port Authority crossings, including the George Washington Bridge, the Lincoln and Holland tunnels, the Outerbridge Crossing and the Goethals and Bayonne bridges.

Beginning Sunday, both peak and off-peak E-ZPass tolls rise $1.

For those who don't have E-ZPass, tolls delivered by mail also increase by $1.

First published on January 6, 2023 / 9:27 PM

