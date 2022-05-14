Watch CBS News
Port Authority cracks down on sky high concession costs at airports

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Complaints of sky high prices at airports are leading to new rules for vendors from the Port Authority.

The rules require food and drink concession costs to reflect local street prices with a maximum surcharge of 10 percent.

Vendors will also have to offer lower-priced food and beverage options to customers.

The changes are the result of an investigation that started last year after dozens of travelers reported being charged $27 for a beer.

