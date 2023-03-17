Watch CBS News
Port Authority Police Pipes and Drums Band gives early St. Patrick's Day performance at Midtown Bus Terminal

Early St. Patrick's Day celebrations unfold at Midtown Bus Terminal
NEW YORK -- Some people who traveled through Port Authority on Thursday morning got a surprise show.

The Port Authority Police Pipes and Drums Band got into the spirit of St. Patrick's Day a little early.

They performed inside the main lobby of the south corridor of Port Authority's Midtown Bus Terminal just after 9 a.m.

