Port Authority Police Pipes and Drums Band gives early St. Patrick's Day performance at Midtown Bus Terminal
NEW YORK -- Some people who traveled through Port Authority on Thursday morning got a surprise show.
The Port Authority Police Pipes and Drums Band got into the spirit of St. Patrick's Day a little early.
They performed inside the main lobby of the south corridor of Port Authority's Midtown Bus Terminal just after 9 a.m.
