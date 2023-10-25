Popular chef donating food to families, hospital patients, and soldiers in Israel

NEW YORK -- A well-known Israeli chef has made it his mission to help people in his home country since the start of the war, and he's doing so with the help of people in New York City.

Bags were filled with food -- and love -- for the many in need in Israel. Among them are displaced families, hospital patients and soldiers, who Eyal Shani is doing everything he can to feed.

"We convert our kitchens in Tel Aviv into the food factories that produce 3,000 meals a day. I'm doing the most important thing in my life now," Shani said.

Support spread to his more than 40 restaurants worldwide, including in New York City, which are all part of the Good People Group.

Miznon, which has three city locations, including one in Chelsea Market, is donating 10% of proceeds to the cause through October.

"We're cooks. We feed people. That's how we make people happy and that's the most obvious thing for us to do, to support people in that time," said Liad Balki, head of operations at Miznon NYC.

Balki may be in the Big Apple, but his heart is in his native Israel. The restaurant group says it lost four team members in the attack by Hamas, and some family members are still missing.

"I'm talking with you now, and 10 minutes ago there were missiles in Tel Aviv," Shani said.

Shani and his team have more than 1,000 employees on the ground, joined by countless volunteers cooking, packing and delivering food where there's a need.

"We are all together supporting one each other. So, there's a big happiness that's coming out from the darkness," Shani said.

With its efforts from each location and events globally, the entire restaurant group is aiming to donate $500,000 toward humanitarian relief efforts in Israel.