Popular brands of dry shampoo recalled due to elevated levels of cancer causing chemical
NEW YORK -- Several brands of dry shampoo are being recalled because of potentially elevated levels of benzene, which can cause cancer.
The brands include Dove, Nexxus, Suave and Tresemme.
Unilever announced a voluntary recall for a long list of products. The company says it hasn't received any reports of problems, but is recalling them out of an abundance of caution.
CLICK HERE for a full list of the recalled products.
