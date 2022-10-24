Popular brands of dry shampoo recalled due to elevated levels of cancer causing chemical

NEW YORK -- Several brands of dry shampoo are being recalled because of potentially elevated levels of benzene, which can cause cancer.

The brands include Dove, Nexxus, Suave and Tresemme.

Unilever announced a voluntary recall for a long list of products. The company says it hasn't received any reports of problems, but is recalling them out of an abundance of caution.

CLICK HERE for a full list of the recalled products.