Watch CBS News
Consumer

Popular brands of dry shampoo recalled due to elevated levels of cancer causing chemical

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Nestlé USA initiates recall for Toll House stuffed cookie dough
Nestlé USA initiates recall for Toll House stuffed cookie dough 00:25

NEW YORK -- Several brands of dry shampoo are being recalled because of potentially elevated levels of benzene, which can cause cancer. 

The brands include Dove, Nexxus, Suave and Tresemme. 

Unilever announced a voluntary recall for a long list of products. The company says it hasn't received any reports of problems, but is recalling them out of an abundance of caution. 

CLICK HERE for a full list of the recalled products.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on October 24, 2022 / 12:19 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.