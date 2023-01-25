Pope Francis says he believes anti-gay laws are unjust

NEW YORK -- Pope Francis says laws around the world criminalizing homosexuality are "unjust," and he wants Catholic bishops in nations that have such laws to work towards overturning them.

The pope made his comments in a wide-ranging interview with Nicole Winfield of The Associated Press, who asked about the Church view of the more than 50 nations, mostly in Africa and the Middle East, that outlaw same-sex relations.

Even where they're not enforced, the laws inspire harassment of LGBTQ people.

Francis spoke in his native Spanish, saying "Being homosexual is not a crime. It's a human condition. We are all children of God and God loves us as we are."

Francis said of bishops who might support anti-gay laws, "These bishops have to have a process of conversion."

David Gibson runs Fordham University's Center on Religion and Culture.

"Finally, the pope, and the Church by way of the pope, is saying that anti-gay laws should be undone. They're unjust. And the church has never spoken out against criminalizing homosexuality," Gibson said.

The pope did not change Catholic teaching. The catechism calls same-sex attraction "objectively disordered" while emphasizing LGBTQ people "must be accepted with respect, compassion and sensitivity."

Father Ken Boller, the pastor of St. Francis Xavier Church, a Chelsea parish known for supporting LGBTQ Catholics, said the pope's comments are in keeping with a key theme of his pontificate.

"Dignity of human beings. Dignity of the person. That's always the focus that he makes, and trying to help people find their true identify, find their relationship to God," Boller said.

The pope said he wants a church that treats all with tenderness.