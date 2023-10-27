New Yorkers carry out Pope Francis' plea for prayers for peace in the Middle East

New Yorkers pray for peace in the Middle East at special Holy Hour and Mass

NEW YORK -- A plea from Pope Francis was carried out Friday by the faithful all over the world and across our region.

CBS New York's Dave Carlin was on hand for fasting and prayers for peace as the war between Israel and Hamas enters a third week.

"We need to strive for peace," said Bishop Robert Brennan, of the Diocese of Brooklyn.

A Holy Hour and Mass on Friday at Cathedral Basilica of St. James in Downtown Brooklyn was timed to coincide and mirror a larger observance at St. Peter's Basilica in Vatican City with fasting, penance and prayer for peace in the Middle East.

Gail Johnson, of Downtown Brooklyn, said being there, knowing that Pope Francis was simultaneously delivering similar words of anti-war solidarity, brought tears to her eyes and hope to her heart.

"We are one human race on one, only one Earth. This is the only Earth we have," she said.

"We're united in a very powerful way with Pope Francis, who called the whole world to prayer," Brennan said.

Pope Francis shared these words of prayer: "Dry the tears of children. Be present to those who are elderly and alone. Strengthen the wounded and the sick. Protect those forced to leave their lands. Console the crestfallen. Awaken new hope."

Parishioners spent a good part of their day praying for peace.

"It's a very complicated subject," Bridgewater, New Jersey, resident Juan Alvarez said. "I do have friends from both sides ... They have to come up to some kind of agreement with each other."

"It has to be solved diplomatically. It's not going to be solved -- war only begets more war. If you want peace, you have to be peaceful. I think it's time for people to sit ... talk to each other and work their problems out," Johnson said.

Pope Francis called on believers to take one side in this conflict -- that of peace.

Trauma, frustration, anger and violence -- when will it end? It happening now would be the answer to worldwide prayers.