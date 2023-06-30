"Pop in the City" bouncy castle offers family fun in Midtown

"Pop in the City" giant bouncy castle opens in Herald Square

NEW YORK -- Midtown Manhattan will be popping this summer as a giant bouncy castle takes over part of Greeley Square Park.

It's part of the family fun called "Pop in the City."

Starting Friday, kids and kids at heart can walk, swim, dance and slide at the castle.

It's a walk-through experience through New York City-themed bouncy attractions, like Big Apples, big buildings and, of course, big pizza.

There will also be DJs and live music.

"Pop in the City" runs through Sept. 3. Tickets start at $22. For more information, visit popinthecitynyc.com.