Watch CBS News
Local News

"Pop in the City" bouncy castle offers family fun in Midtown

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

"Pop in the City" giant bouncy castle opens in Herald Square
"Pop in the City" giant bouncy castle opens in Herald Square 00:37

NEW YORK -- Midtown Manhattan will be popping this summer as a giant bouncy castle takes over part of Greeley Square Park.

It's part of the family fun called "Pop in the City."

Starting Friday, kids and kids at heart can walk, swim, dance and slide at the castle.

It's a walk-through experience through New York City-themed bouncy attractions, like Big Apples, big buildings and, of course, big pizza.

There will also be DJs and live music.

"Pop in the City" runs through Sept. 3. Tickets start at $22. For more information, visit popinthecitynyc.com.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on June 30, 2023 / 7:36 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.