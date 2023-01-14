Watch CBS News
5 injured in house fire, explosion in Passaic County

POMPTON LAKES, N.J. -- Five firefighters were injured in an explosion at a Passaic County home Saturday.

The flames erupted around 2 a.m. at a home in Pompton Lakes.

Officials say seconds after crews went inside to fight the fire, the home exploded.

Two firefighters suffered burns and were taken to St. Barnabas Burn Center, where they were treated and released.

Three others were treated for minor injuries at the scene.

The cause of the fire is now under investigation.

