Caught on video: Pompton Lakes home explosion sends first responders for cover
POMPTON LAKES, N.J. -- A New Jersey home explosion was caught on newly released body camera video.
The video shows the moments before and after the January incident in Pompton Lakes.
First responders were standing near the house when a large fireball shot out. Six firefighters were inside.
Two had serious injuries, but they are both OK.
