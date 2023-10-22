Police: Woman struck in the face by 4 train in the Bronx
NEW YORK -- A woman is expected to be okay after being hit by a train while on a platform in the Bronx.
Police said the 37-year-old was intoxicated when she was struck in the face by the train at around 2:45 p.m. on Sunday on the southbound No. 4 train platform at the 176th Street station.
The MTA said to expect delays on the line on Sunday night.
