Police: Woman struck in the face by 4 train in the Bronx

By CBS New York Team

NEW YORK -- A woman is expected to be okay after being hit by a train while on a platform in the Bronx.

Police said the 37-year-old was intoxicated when she was struck in the face by the train at around 2:45 p.m. on Sunday on the southbound No. 4 train platform at the 176th Street station.

The MTA said to expect delays on the line on Sunday night.

First published on October 22, 2023 / 4:54 PM

