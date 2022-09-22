Police: Woman slashed, another punched in unprovoked attacks at Brooklyn subway station

NEW YORK - Police are searching for a man they say attacked two women at a subway station in Brooklyn.

It happened just before 6 p.m. Wednesday inside the Atlantic Avenue Barclays Center station.

Police said the man slashed a 30-year-old woman on her cheek, before punching a 47-year-old woman in the face.

Investigators believe the attacks were unprovoked.

Both women were taken to Brooklyn Methodist Hospital in stable condition.

Anyone with information about their attacker is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.