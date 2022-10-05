Woman killed after tree falls on car on I-95 in Harrison

Woman killed after tree falls on car in Harrison, New York

HARRISON, N.Y. -- A woman was killed Tuesday night when a tree fell on top of her car.

On Wednesday, CBS2's Ali Bauman learned more details on exactly what happened.

The 34-year-old victim, who lives in Westchester County, was killed almost instantly during the evening commute when a massive tree fell on her car while she was driving on I-95.

Police said Susan D. Braga was driving southbound on 95 near mile marker 10.5 at around 6:30 p.m. when a tree fell on top of her car. Police said the tree bounced off her roof and the car continued on for a short distance until it hit a truck. The truck driver was not injured.

Police were called to the crash scene between Exit 18B White Plains and Exit 19 Rye/Harrison, where first responders pronounced the victim, a Mount Vernon resident, dead.

State police are actively investigating what happened.

It's unclear where exactly the tree fell from. The state Thruway Authority said it was not on state property, so it's unlikely the state was inspecting or maintaining the tree.

A spokesperson told CBS2 the state does routinely monitor trees along the highway's right of way.