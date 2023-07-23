Police: Woman in wheelchair struck and killed by SUV in Brooklyn

NEW YORK -- A woman in a wheelchair was struck and killed by an SUV in the Kensington section of Brooklyn on Sunday afternoon.

The intersection at the corner of McDonald and Webster avenues reopened in the evening after investigators combed the scene. Neighbors told CBS New York's Kristie Keleshian the victim was an elderly woman.

Police said the victim was crossing intersection at around 1:30 p.m. when she was hit by SUV, and got pinned underneath.

The silver SUV with Pennsylvania plates stayed at the scene and was later towed away.

A neighbor who knew of the woman said she lived in a group home a short distance away for individuals with cerebral palsy.

"She would just go around in her wheelchair. She was very independent," Pearl Rosen said. "It's very sad to see life snuffed out so fast. It was very sad."

Police said they aren't suspecting any criminality, adding the 73-year-old driver of the SUV remained at the scene.