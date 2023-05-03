Police: Woman dead after falling from OYO Hotel in Times Square

NEW YORK - Police are investigating a woman who fell to her death Tuesday night at a hotel in Times Square.

A man has been arrested in the case, but his involvement in her death is still in question.

Police said the 20-year-old woman fell to her death from a window or the rooftop onto second story scaffolding. A man was arrested for assaulting her in the hotel, though the circumstances of her death are still under investigaiton.

Police say around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday night, the 20-year-old woman fell to her death on the second floor scaffolding at the OYO Hotel in Times Square.

Police said she was visiting from out of state, and that there's no indication that she was pushed or thrown. Police were originally called to a physical altercation between the deceased and 24-year-old Tyler Griffin of Colorado before the victim jumped.

Griffin was taken into custody for assaulting the victim, as well as endangering a 1-year-old child the couple was with. Witnesses in the hotel said they saw Griffin pull the 1-year-old's arm, causing her to fall down the stairs outside a hallway. Both Griffin and the young girl were taken to the hospital for observation.

"I heard, like, a loud boom. Almost like a gunshot. And I was like, 'What is going on?'" said hotel guest Yumna Khan.

"Oh, it's a body outside. I wake up from the bed, and I saw the body, and I go 'Oh my God.' I go down to the lobby and I found a lot of police," said hotel guest Juan Gamboa.

Again, there's no indication from police that the victim was pushed or thrown or what the altercation beforehand was about. Her identity has not yet been released.