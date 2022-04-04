Watch CBS News

Police: Woman asks 79-year-old for spare change, robs him as he gives her cash

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK - Police want your help finding the woman they say robbed a 79-year-old man in Queens

It happened on March 28 at 10:51 a.m. on Junction Boulevard near 37th Avenue in Corona

Police say the woman walked up to the man and asked him for spare change. When the man pulled out his wallet to give her some money, police say she snatched all the cash from his hands. When he tried to get his money back, the two struggled, and the victim tumbled to the ground. 

Police say the woman got away with $80. 

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

First published on April 4, 2022 / 10:42 AM

