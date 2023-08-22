Watch CBS News
Local News

Police: Wild melee in Poughkeepsie ends with 2 arrests, several injuries

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Wild chain of events ends with arrests and injuries in Poughkeepsie
Wild chain of events ends with arrests and injuries in Poughkeepsie 00:29

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. -- Police say one man is in critical condition after a violent chain of events in Dutchess County over the weekend.

Investigators said it began near Pershing Avenue Park in Poughkeepsie on Sunday afternoon. Two vehicles driving at a high rate of speed and going the wrong way hit a third car. Two people were injured.

Police then say a brawl broke out on Maple Street. Several people were assaulted, including one man who was stabbed with a knife and beaten with a bat.

Police arrested two men, charging them both with assault.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on August 21, 2023 / 10:20 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.