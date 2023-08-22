Police: Wild melee in Poughkeepsie ends with 2 arrests, several injuries
POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. -- Police say one man is in critical condition after a violent chain of events in Dutchess County over the weekend.
Investigators said it began near Pershing Avenue Park in Poughkeepsie on Sunday afternoon. Two vehicles driving at a high rate of speed and going the wrong way hit a third car. Two people were injured.
Police then say a brawl broke out on Maple Street. Several people were assaulted, including one man who was stabbed with a knife and beaten with a bat.
Police arrested two men, charging them both with assault.
