Police: Wild melee in Poughkeepsie ends with 2 arrests, several injuries

Wild chain of events ends with arrests and injuries in Poughkeepsie

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. -- Police say one man is in critical condition after a violent chain of events in Dutchess County over the weekend.

Investigators said it began near Pershing Avenue Park in Poughkeepsie on Sunday afternoon. Two vehicles driving at a high rate of speed and going the wrong way hit a third car. Two people were injured.

Police then say a brawl broke out on Maple Street. Several people were assaulted, including one man who was stabbed with a knife and beaten with a bat.

Police arrested two men, charging them both with assault.